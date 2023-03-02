RotarySpeech.jpg

 

Yuba City Rotary Speech Chair Bill Highland presents Avery Key with a first place certificate for the annual Yuba City Rotary Speech Contest at New Earth Market on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

The Rotary Club of Yuba City hosted its annual Rotary Speech Contest at New Earth Market on Wednesday, giving three high school students the opportunity to deliver speeches that reflect the club’s efforts to promote service and leadership.

Students were given five to eight minutes to address their topic and scored based on their delivery and the effectiveness of their arguments.

