The Rotary Club of Yuba City hosted its annual Rotary Speech Contest at New Earth Market on Wednesday, giving three high school students the opportunity to deliver speeches that reflect the club’s efforts to promote service and leadership.
Students were given five to eight minutes to address their topic and scored based on their delivery and the effectiveness of their arguments.
This year’s speech theme is “serving up a better tomorrow,” which encourages students to center their speech on local and worldwide issues relating to food, water and shelter. Each year, students who participate in the contest are challenged to deliver a speech that emulates the Four-Way Test for Rotarians: a list of questions to determine if an action is true, fair, beneficial and will bring goodwill and better friendships.
“We had a real tough time recruiting students for speeches this year, but I think we did a great job with these students,” said Bill Highland, chair for the Yuba City Rotary Club Speech.
First Place winner Avery Key is a junior at Yuba City High School and president of her school’s Interact Club. Key also placed first in last year’s speech contest and was able to compete in the regional speech semi-finals. She used this contest as an opportunity to address the growing concerns surrounding mental health and wellness for students.
Through her role in the Interact Club, Key and a group of her fellow students are platforming the Student Mental Health Alliance and petitioning for on-campus mental health resources for students within the Yuba City Unified School District. In her speech, Key made reference to the deaths of two students who took their own lives in the last three years to punctuate the severe state of students’ mental health.
“Are we truly in a nation where a third of women have to contemplate killing themselves? … I want my better tomorrow to be a reality,” she said.
Key said that she and other members of the Student Mental Health Alliance will speak before the district’s Board of Trustees on March 28 to achieve their goal of securing on-campus mental health resources.
Jeevan Chatha, second place winner and a junior at Sutter Union High School, spoke about his experience volunteering for a local soup kitchen and highlighted how food is both a necessity and a means of connection for people.
“Food is what we need to survive, but it goes deeper than that. It’s a basic need that builds the foundations of life. … If a person can’t get what they need to survive, how can we expect them to thrive?” he said.
To Chatha, food is both a cultural and social marker that builds a sense of community. He referenced the ways in which drought and wildfires impact food production and how hindering access to basic needs prevents others from thriving.
“It’s our duty as people of service to ensure that all people have access to food, water and shelter,” he said.
Third place winner and a junior at Yuba City High School Christina Lee focused her speech on the damaging environmental effects as a result of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in February.
Lee believes that the response from elected officials about the issue has been inadequate, and the lack of attention to how the derailment will impact local air and water inspired her to write her speech.
“I like learning, I like history and I like knowing what’s going on now. Every time I read about this incident, I asked myself ‘Why are we allowing this?’ When I hear of an injustice, I want to talk about it,” she said.
As the first place recipient, Key will be able to move on to the Rotary speech regional semi-finals on March 25 in Gridley. However, if she is unable to attend, Chatha will be able to compete in her place, Highland said.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to www.SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.