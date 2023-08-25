A grand opening ceremony for the long-awaited Didar S. Bains Park in Yuba City will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Located on Harter Parkway past the Walmart shopping center, this park has been in the making since 2016 and is the first city park established in the Tierra Buena area of Yuba City, Community Services Director Brad McIntire said.

