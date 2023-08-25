A grand opening ceremony for the long-awaited Didar S. Bains Park in Yuba City will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Located on Harter Parkway past the Walmart shopping center, this park has been in the making since 2016 and is the first city park established in the Tierra Buena area of Yuba City, Community Services Director Brad McIntire said.
The 5-acre park features two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children. The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club also donated $33,000 for inclusive playground equipment that was added to the park.
According to McIntire, Yuba City recently received grant funding to connect the park to the Sutter Bike Path, which he anticipates will be completed by late summer 2024. For this reason, fix-it kits for bikes and bike racks have been included.
“The park definitely has a bike theme, but it has a lot of different components going on. It doesn’t matter what age you are. There’s something for everyone to enjoy,” McIntire said Friday.
Parks and recreation staff and volunteers will be present during the grand opening event today to demonstrate uses of the different park equipment. Corn hole, ping pong, adult fitness, disc golf, basketball and soccer stations will be set up for visitors.
Parks and recreation officials said on social media that free T-shirts will be given out to the first 150 adults and children who come to the event along with two pump bikes.
City officials will also appear for the event including Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner and Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains, son of Didar Bains, who will speak about his father’s impact on the Yuba-Sutter community.
On April 18, 2022, the city held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the park. Didar Bains – a respected longtime community member who made a significant impact on the city and Yuba-Sutter area – along with his business partners donated land to the city for the park. Bains, one of 26 founding members of the Sikh temple on Tierra Buena Road, was not able to see the actual opening of the park after passing away on Sept. 13, 2022.
The entire Didar S. Bains Park project, with an estimated total cost of more than $3 million, was expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, but experienced several setbacks that pushed its opening to August this year. McIntire previously attributed supply chain issues as a primary reason for the delay, which impacted delivery of play equipment, utility components and electrical components.
Portions of Harter Parkway between Butte House Road and the Walmart shopping center will be barricaded for the event, but entry will still be given to visitors, McIntire said.
Following its grand opening, Didar S. Bains Park will be open from sunrise to sunset in accordance with Yuba City’s park ordinance, McIntire said.