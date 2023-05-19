Justin’s Kitchen2.jpg

Paul Rogers, the new owner of Justin’s Kitchen in Yuba City, leans against the restaurant’s  kitchen counter on Friday.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Less than two months after announcing its closure, Justin’s Kitchen in Yuba City is back in action with the same name, same staff, and a new owner. 

Paul Rogers, a local musician and long-time customer of the restaurant, was eager to step in and take the reins so to speak.

