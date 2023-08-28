Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said his father, Didar S. Bains, emigrated to the United States in 1958 with just $8 to his name. 

It wouldn’t be long before Didar S. Bains increased his wealth and acclaim as an international farmer, eventually becoming known as the largest independent peach grower in the world, Karm Bains said. 

Tags

Recommended for you