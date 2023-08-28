Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said his father, Didar S. Bains, emigrated to the United States in 1958 with just $8 to his name.
It wouldn’t be long before Didar S. Bains increased his wealth and acclaim as an international farmer, eventually becoming known as the largest independent peach grower in the world, Karm Bains said.
Didar S. Bains would quickly become known as “The Peach King,” right up to his death last year. For his effort as someone who more than achieved the American dream, Didar S. Bains will live on posthumously as the namesake of Yuba City’s newest long-awaited park in the Tierra Buena area of Yuba City.
The surviving members of Didar S. Bains’ family, friends and hundreds of local and state leaders came to celebrate “The Peach King” on Saturday morning during the groundbreaking of Didar S. Bains Park, located along Harter Parkway near the Walmart shopping center.
“On behalf of the family, friends and community leaders who knew and loved my dad, we are humbled by the outpouring of community support for this beautiful park that bears this name,” Karm Bains said during the groundbreaking ceremony.
Bains was joined by many officials and community leaders, including members of the Yuba City City Council, the Yuba City Parks & Recreation Department and the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City – the latter making the single largest donation to date of $33,000 toward the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant children’s play equipment, President Amar Sohal said.
The play area is one of many features of the 5.2-acre park that includes a continuous walking path circling the grounds.
According to Yuba City Community Services Director Brad McIntire, Didar S. Bains Park features two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, an exercise and fitness area, and a full-court basketball court.
In addition, by the end of next summer, the park will connect to the Sutter Bike Path, so individuals can bike safely from Yuba City to Sutter and back, McIntire said.
McIntire said the park definitely has a bicycle theme, headlined by its pump track, adding that the track itself is only the second one within a jurisdiction in the state of California.
“It’s a very unique feature,” McIntire said.
The track has routes for both beginning and intermediate riders scattered throughout. It will be open during park hours, which is sunrise to sunset each day, McIntire said.
Didar S. Bains Park cost more than $3 million to build – $2.4 million of which was funded by the city and its taxpayers, according to Yuba City officials.
Many in the community were on hand Saturday to witness its grand opening.
Henna Bains, whose husband is the grandson of Didar S. Bains, said the park and its many features will “integrate kids into the community.”
Gurwinder Thiara, another community member present inside the new ADA-compliant children’s play area on Saturday, called the park the nicest in Yuba City.