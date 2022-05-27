After previously taking place at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville, the annual fundraiser The Event became the first concert performance at the newly opened Hard Rock Live venue at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
Headlining the concert in the modern state-of-the-art facility was Yuba City’s own Tyler Rich, an American country music artist who has come into his own as he continues his rise to stardom. Also performing Thursday night was Temecula Road, who opened for Rich.
Prior to this first concert performance at Hard Rock Live, the Appeal had the opportunity to see the new $56 million 65,000-square-foot venue progress over the past year as construction continued.
During a final tour in late March, officials with the casino touted the venue’s capabilities as a multi-use space with “state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting” giving what they call “unrivaled sightlines” with a second-floor mezzanine level, VIP skyboxes and mobile-stage technology.
Those state-of-the-art features were on full display during The Event as the crowd at the private concert was eager to not only enjoy the bands, but what the new facility had to offer. While The Event included the first ever performances to be held at Hard Rock Live, the first official opportunity for the public to enjoy the venue will be at the Maroon 5 concert on June 3.
During Thursday night’s concert, the passion and love for the community that Rich has could be felt as he welcomed the audience to join him near the stage during a performance that included several hits and soon-to-be-released songs.
Proceeds from the private concert went to three different organizations. They included SAYLove, the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association and the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way. After the concert, checks were presented to each. SAYLove received $30,000, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way received $15,000 and the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association received $5,000.
John Cassidy, coordinator of The Event and former CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union, said The Event originally started in 2013 with headliner Dave Mason.
“I created it. I started it for three reasons. The club (Peach Tree Golf & Country Club) needed some improvements. The club has been the number one venue where charitable dollars have been raised since I moved here in 1985 and long before that. … It’s been the number one location. … There was really no concert venue, per se,” Cassidy said, who was the board president of Peach Tree Golf & Country Club at the time. “... Secondly, we raised money for charity. Each year we pick a charity, a different one, so somebody benefitted to the tune of anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 every year. And then thirdly, just to get people in the local community together once a year, that’s why it’s called The Event, you don’t want to miss The Event every year. Our goal was to provide a platform for that. Outdoors, everybody (has a) real nice vibe, great sound. … We did it right.”
This year, The Event moved to Hard Rock Live. Cassidy said the ability to do so allowed for more money to flow to charities and relieved Peach Tree Golf & Country Club from having to deal with the logistical complexities of hosting a proper outdoor concert – one that not only had effects on the golf course itself but involved a large amount of staff and money to pull it off.
“It’s really nice not to have to reinvent the wheel,” Cassidy said. “Because every year we had to build a stage, build the video boards, build a sound system, bring it all in – generators, security, had to create a concert venue. With the move to Hard Rock, obviously that all goes away, so more money gets to go back to charity.”
Cassidy said because of the move to Hard Rock Live, money collected for the charities was funneled through the Enterprise Rancheria community fund, the tribe that owns and runs the Hard Rock casino and hotel.
“I’m more of the coordinator of it this year,” Cassidy said. “In the past we’ve run it through Peach Tree and then we just made a donation through Peach Tree to charities.”
Cassidy said the presence of Hard Rock Live and the continued effort to develop the Yuba-Sutter region is bringing positive change to the area. He coined this point in time in the region as a “bellwether moment” for Yuba-Sutter.
“Economically, this region has kind of become a really nice island in California where you can operate a business, where you can get a great quality of life for your family,” Cassidy said. “While we’re 30 minutes from a major international airport, a big city, you got access to the ocean within two hours, great waterways within two hours, you got Shasta Lake, you got Truckee and Lake Tahoe and people want a better quality of life. Just the economics in this region are changing. When you look at what’s happening at Yuba Water Agency, Hard Rock, and when you look at the development going on in Yuba City – finally the stars are aligned here.”