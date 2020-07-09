The search for a new city manager is on hold for Yuba City officials until the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.
The city has been without a full-time top executive since March when Michael Rock parted ways with the city for undisclosed reasons. It just so happened the departure came at the onset of a global pandemic.
Mayor Shon Harris said the City Council has been preoccupied with the ongoing situation and has yet to come up with a definitive plan on how to proceed with selecting Rock’s replacement. Yuba City Public Works Director Diana Langley was appointed to serve as interim city manager.
“We want to make it happen sooner rather than later, we just don’t know when we will be able to unplug from this situation or when the best time to do so will be,” Harris said. “Based on the information we have, the applicant pool is fairly shallow right now. It would be challenging finding a good candidate, because the type of applicant we’d like would likely be busy taking care of the same situation for their own city. It’s a challenging time to recruit for a job like this, but it is definitely on our radar.”
Harris said council members have yet to decide on whether or not they will work with an outside firm to help with the search. In early 2019, the city hired Bob Murray and Associates to help find a new city manager, which resulted in the hiring of Rock, who officially started with the city in September 2019 and lasted about six months.
Harris said he hopes to find a candidate who is honest and has integrity and a solid foundation of work experience in city management. He said it will also be imperative to find someone with economic development experience to help guide the city through the COVID-19 recovery process.
Langley was appointed to the interim position on March 17, a designation she’s held once before. She has worked as the city’s Public Works director since November 2013. Harris said he couldn’t speak more highly about Langley’s commitment to the city.
“Despite the challenges that role brings, she’s stepped up to fill that void and never once requested an extra dime for it,” he said.