Following the recent departure of Yuba City Manager Michael Rock after just six months at the helm, city officials are organizing a closed session to determine who will replace him and the next steps forward.
Officials announced Rock’s departure on Monday but did not provide specifics as to what led to him parting ways with the city.
After being hired last July, Rock officially stepped into the role on Sept. 3, 2019. City Council members had held three separate closed sessions since late January regarding Rock’s performance prior to this week’s announcement.
Mayor Shon Harris said the city would immediately schedule a special closed meeting to determine who will be serving as interim city manager and to determine the process moving forward in finding a permanent replacement.
Council members are scheduled to meet in closed session on Thursday at noon.