William “Dave” Vaughn was announced over the weekend as Yuba City’s next city manager, pending final approval by council members.
The announcement capped off an extensive nationwide recruitment and selection process that saw 113 candidates apply. The hiring is expected to be made official at tonight’s council meeting. Vaughn would begin his tenure as the city’s top executive as early as Feb. 22.
“First off I’d like to thank Diana Langley and her team for their extraordinary efforts during these unprecedented times. As far as being selected for the position, I’m excited,” Vaughn said Monday afternoon.
Vaughn said he’s looking forward to coming back to the Yuba-Sutter area, where he lived for an extended period of time while working for Recology and still owns a home. His top priority upon taking the position, should council confirm his selection, will be to meet with council members, the city’s leadership team and the community to understand their expectations, goals and priorities.
Officials say the search was one of the most comprehensive executive recruitment processes the city has undertaken to date. Along with hiring the executive search firm Municipal Research Group (MRG), the search and subsequent narrowing down of candidates involved council members, city staff, community members and past Yuba City mayors.
“The city council desired to find a proven and professional leader who could connect, communicate and engage with the city staff and the citizens we serve,” said Mayor Marc Boomgaarden in a press release. “It was also important that we choose a city manager who could connect and collaborate with both our public and private sector partners in the city and our region.”
Vaughn’s background in budgeting, operations management, business development and strategic planning were some of the characteristics that helped him rise to the top of the candidate pool, according to a press release from the city. He spent over 13 years working with Recology, with his last title at the local operation being vice president, senior director of business and market development. In June 2019, he took a position with Athens Services, a waste management and recycling company based in Southern California, where he was executive vice president. The company operated with an annual budget of over $300 million and more than 600 employees, serving more than 250,000 customers in 50 communities throughout the greater Los Angeles area.
“I know that he is going to bring decades of professionalism and experience with him, primarily from the private sector,” said Councilman Shon Harris. “His leadership, management, and people skills are all transferrable to this role. He’s deeply vested in the community and we are all looking forward to working with him.”
He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management from the University of Phoenix, and is expected to receive his Masters in Public Administration in February 2022.
Councilman Dave Shaw said Vaughn has served on a number of local boards and committees, which has seen him develop important relationships with the community that would otherwise take years for someone to build.
“You can’t get that from someone who is moving here from another state or city,” Shaw said. “Pair those intangibles with a proven track record of leadership and experience working with municipalities and you’ve got a recipe for success.”
Some of the boards and committees Vaughn has participated in include the Beale Military Liaison Council (BMLC), Rideout Health Foundation, Yuba City Rotary Club, Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, and the Yuba County Economic Development Advisory Committee.
“I’ve had the privilege of sitting on both the boards of the Beale Military Liaison Council and Fremont Rideout Hospital with Dave. His energy, actions and decisions always had a goal of advancing the larger picture and I have no doubt that he’ll continue that philosophy,” said Janice Soohoo Nall, current chair of the BMLC. “I’m excited to have him back in our community and looking forward to the positive impacts he’ll have as Yuba City’s city manager.”
The city parted ways with its former city manager, Michael Rock, for undisclosed reasons in March 2020, six months after he took the job. Public Works Director Diana Langley has served as interim city manager since Rock’s departure.
The city manager’s annual salary will be $210,000, along with other benefits.