A long-time employee of the Yuba City Police Department will take over for retiring Chief Rob Landon later this year, city officials announced this week.
Commander Brian Baker, who has served his entire 27-year law enforcement career with the department, was named as Landon’s replacement. Landon’s last day at the helm will be Sept. 29.
“My goal with this search has always been to appoint an experienced, dynamic professional who shares our community’s culture and values,” said City Manager Dave Vaughn in a press release. “Not only does Brian have a phenomenal résumé of experience and education, he has been a long-time community volunteer, serving on numerous boards and committees for local charities and service groups.”
Baker joined the department as a cadet in May 1994. After attending Yuba College Police Academy and serving as a reserve officer, Baker became a full-time officer in 1999, a sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2016, and commander in 2019.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, and a master’s degree in emergency services administrations from California State University, Long Beach. He holds Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates in supervisory and management, and he’s served in a variety of leadership roles in law enforcement associations. He was the department’s 2001 “Officer of the Year.”
“I am truly humbled to accept this position, and to have the trust of our community and city administration,” Baker said in a press release. “As a law enforcement officer in this day and age, I am extremely blessed to be able to say I’ve served my entire law enforcement career in a community that trusts and respects law enforcement. It is my privilege to continue serving our Yuba City community in this new capacity. I would also like to recognize the support of my fiancée, Renee, and my daughters, Morgan and Brooke, for their support through this process and throughout my career.”
Baker joined the department the same year as Landon in 1994 — both men have served their entire law enforcement career in Yuba City.
“We were blessed with an outstanding field of police chief candidates,” Landon said in a press release. “Brian is a fantastic choice, he brings solid continuity to the department, a passion for community engagement, and a true love for Yuba City. I look forward to watching him strengthen the relationship we have with our regional law enforcement partners, and advance our department’s culture of professionalism and adaptability.”