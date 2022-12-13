Starting Thursday through Monday, Yuba City will host its first series of holiday truck parades featuring seven city vehicles in tours of different city districts each night.
Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jess Alexander said these events were organized to bring holiday cheer to the Yuba City community.
The parades will be held from 6-8 p.m. with two stopping points each night for children to meet Santa Claus and take photos. Parade maps and a “Live Santa Tracker” are available on Yuba City’s website.
The parade routes and Santa Stops for each district are as follows:
– Thursday: District 5: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 3. Santa Stops will be held at Hillcrest Park and Shanghai Bend Park.
– Friday: District 4: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 4. Santa Stops will be held at Happy Park and Andros Karperos School.
– Saturday: District 3: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 1. Santa Stops will be near the 400 block of Miles Avenue and Carriage Square near Palora Avenue.
– Sunday: District 2: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 7. Santa Stops will be held at Regency Park and Greenwood Park.
– Monday: District 1: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 2. Santa Stops will be held at the corner of Plumas Street and Teagarden Avenue, along with Northridge Park.