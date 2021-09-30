On Saturday, the annual Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk held in Yuba City is scheduled to start around 8 a.m. with several street closures planned for the event.
The race, which benefits Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, will result in temporary street closures along the race route.
Here is a breakdown of the route and the streets affected:
– Start at Geweke Field, Gray Avenue.
– Gray Avenue north to Forbes Avenue.
– Forbes Avenue east to Clark Avenue.
– Clark Avenue south to Spiva Avenue.
– Spiva Avenue east to Cooper Avenue.
– Cooper Avenue north to Forbes Avenue.
– Forbes Avenue east to Walnut Street.
– Walnut Street south to Reeves Avenue.
– Reeves Avenue west to Cooper Avenue.
– Cooper Avenue south to Morley Avenue.
– Morley Avenue west to Clark Avenue.
– Clark Avenue north to Kimball Avenue.
– Kimball Avenue west to Gray Avenue.
– Gray Avenue north to Geweke Field.
Yuba City Police said traffic will be stopped long enough to allow event participants to proceed unrestricted on the course. Delays of 20-30 minutes are expected and traffic should use alternate routes, according to a press release from the department.