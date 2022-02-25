There will be street closures today in Yuba City for the annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K run/walk set to take place this morning.
Closures for the Yuba City Education Foundation event are expected to begin at about 8 a.m. and will reopen once the last participant completes the run/walk. The race is scheduled to take place 9-11 a.m.
The Yuba City Police Department said all individual street closures are limited in time to the actual time required to clear the affected streets.
The route and affected streets:
– Start/finish line is on the track at River Valley High School
– East through parking lot to Harter Parkway
– South on Harter Parkway to Redhaven Avenue
– East on Redhaven Avenue to Carson Drive
– North on Carson Drive to Lassen Boulevard
– West on Lassen Boulevard to Harter Parkway
– North on Harter Parkway to Spirit Way
– West on Spirit Way to El Margarita Road
– South on El Margarita Road to Imperial Way
– West on Imperial Way to Camelia Lane
– South on Camelia Lane to Toyon Way
– East on Toyon Way to El Margarita Road
– North on El Margarita Road to Spirit Way
– East on Spirit Way to River Valley High School parking lot
For questions, contact the Yuba City Police Traffic Unit at 530-822-4795.