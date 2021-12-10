Street closures are planned today in Yuba City for the annual Yuba City Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, affected streets will close at 10 a.m. and reopen at midnight to facilitate vendors.
The stroll itself will be 2-8 p.m. and a tree lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m.
The planned street closures include:
– Plumas Street from Colusa Avenue to Bridge Street.
– Church Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue.
– Forbes Avenue from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue.
– Scott Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue.
– Teegarden Avenue from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way.
– Fremont Street from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way.
– Center Street from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way (closed from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.).