The Yuba City Police Department said several city streets will be closed Sunday for the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession that is scheduled to take place starting at 11 a.m. at Richland Housing Center.
Officials said Saint Isidore Catholic Church, located at 222 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, received permission to close the streets for the event that is expected to draw as many as 2,000 people and last from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to the department, the procession will include the following streets in Yuba City on Sunday:
– Start at Percy Avenue and Garden Highway
– Northbound Percy Avenue to Morton Street
– Westbound Morton Street to Clark Avenue
– Southbound Clark Avenue to Saint Isidore Catholic Church
Along with the procession planned for the Our Lady of Guadalupe, the mañanitas are going to be on Monday at 4:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 6 a.m., Cora Garcia, an organizer, said.