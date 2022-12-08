The Yuba City Police Department said several city streets will be closed Sunday for the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession that is scheduled to take place starting at 11 a.m. at Richland Housing Center.

Officials said Saint Isidore Catholic Church, located at 222 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, received permission to close the streets for the event that is expected to draw as many as 2,000 people and last from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you