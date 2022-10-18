A Yuba City student was one of 40 individuals selected for a Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) STEM scholarship, the utility company recently announced.
Jonathan Trebush of Yuba City received a $10,000 scholarship through the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. In total, $250,000 was awarded to 40 students as part of the program.
Funded by the PG&E Corporation Foundation, the foundation sponsored 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each. Scholarships are given to students who are pursuing a degree in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines.
Trebush is currently attending Chapman College and is majoring in electrical engineering, officials with PG&E said. Trebush said that the affordability of college has always been an issue for him and his family.
“Engineering has been my passion for as long as I can remember,” Trebush said in a statement. “I look back on all the time I spent as a kid playing with Legos, making whatever my imagination could come up with, then to a few years ago when I started researching computers and parts and eventually came upon the opportunity to build my own.”
Officials with PG&E said scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.
“We are inspired by these local scholarship recipients who are taking the next step in pursuing their STEM-based higher education goals,” Joe Wilson, PG&E North Valley & Sierra Region vice president, said in a statement. “They represent the next generation of leaders and innovators, and we’re excited to provide these scholarships to help reduce the costs of higher education for students in our hometowns.”
Officials said those who receive a scholarship must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2022/23 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California, or at a Historically Black College and University anywhere in the United States.
“Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.7 million to accomplished students. Charitable donations come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers,” officials said.