Yuba City Unified School District opened its first day of classes Thursday with a focus to reestablish relationships with students to help ease them back into the routine of in-person instruction after a full year of distance learning.
Tierra Buena Elementary School staff and teachers greeted their students back to campus with the priority of building connections with students to create a safe space where their social, emotional and academic health comes first. An entire staff meeting was held this week to highlight the importance of establishing relationships.
“Before you can teach them, you really have to reach them,” said Rajveer Bains, principal of Tierra Buena Elementary School.
According to Bains and Jennifer Cates, director of student engagement, the district-wide program Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports is a resource that provides students with positive behavior reinforcement and trains staff to focus on culture at a school and teach kids routines and expectations. It also trains educators to recognize any warning signs a child may display. The program has 36 school counselors in the district and two social workers. Two full-time counselors are available on site at Tierra Buena Elementary School.
“We want to have as much normalcy and routine, and as much stability that we can offer our families and students,” said Cates. “We’re focusing on that energy and fresh year, and we’re going to do this. We’re not focusing on what we lost. We’re focusing on moving forward.”
A meet-and-greet event was held Wednesday for kindergarten students at Tierra Buena Elementary School to give families and new learners an easier transition into school. According to Bains, parents and kids were excited to meet their new teachers and were given a tour of their classrooms.
The majority of parents chose to return to in-person instruction. Across the district, an estimated less than one percent chose the full distance-learning option. Parents who did not feel comfortable having their children attend in-person classes had the option to enroll in a remote learning option called Yuba City Unified Independent Study. Tierra Buena Elementary School’s average enrollment is about 700 students, but beginning this school year an estimated 660 returned to campus.
COVID-19 safety measures to help keep students safe include cleaning protocols, hand sanitizer stations, the encouragement of hand washing and following social distance standards as much as possible. Students have the choice to have lunch outside.
Parent Cory Hibbard dropped off his two anxious kids for their first day of school at Tierra Blanca Elementary School after transferring from Ohio. Bains was the family’s first interaction with the school as she greeted them on the first day of class.
“They struggled with not being around friends last year,” said Hibbard. “As a family, we tried to get out as much as possible where we could that was open. We would try to go to the beaches and spend time outdoors. We’re very excited to finally be back in school, not just stuck at home.”
Heather Stanford, parent of a fourth- and third-grade student, said her children were also nervous to start the first day. Stanford’s children did not have a hard time during the shutdown last year and enjoyed spending time alone, but felt uneasy about the adjustment back to school.
“Everybody is in the same boat, and we’re all going back to normal and it’s going to feel weird for everybody,” said Stanford to her children on the first day to school. “There will be lots of new things to do.”