A $7 million widening project for Bridge Street in Yuba City took a big step forward last week as the city council voted to begin the process of collecting bids for construction.
With the project, the city is seeking to widen Bridge Street between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue at an estimated project cost of $7,173,533.
Features of the project include two lanes in each direction with left-turn pockets at four-way intersections, raised landscape medians and decorative street light poles, landscape park strips with decorative street light poles at intersections, on-street parking with Class 2 bicycle lanes, decorative traffic signals with upgraded controllers, accessible sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and high-visibility crosswalks, a concrete block wall on the north side with provisions for future artwork, and driveways for future access to development of vacant parcels of land.
Because the expansion will happen on the north side of Bridge Street, the city has already purchased the property necessary for the development, according to Diana Langley, city manager.
Langley said the block wall that is planned will separate properties on the north side from the street and the landscaping of the expansion will match the “theme of landscaping” on Bridge Street east of Cooper Avenue.
“Low maintenance, but very visually attractive,” said Langley.
The city manager said open bids will begin in January and a contract will be awarded between February and March. Start of construction will then be set for April with completion anticipated in December 2022.
Langley said parts of Bridge Street could be inaccessible for an extended period of time while the widening project is taking place. The changes could include partial lane closures or full closures of a segment of the road.
“I just want to set expectations for people, when you’re driving around, Bridge Street is not going to be an option for driving around,” Langley said. “The contractor is going to need to get in there, do underground work right away, and then they will start, literally it’s a full reconstruction of Bridge Street. So, demo and then building the new roadway. Very significant in terms of impacts to the community.”
The total estimated project cost of the project includes a 10 percent construction contingency, 10 percent construction administration/inspection fee, and a one percent design services during construction fee, according to Langley.
The project will be funded through a Bridge Street Widening account that currently has about $5.6 million, including $2.8 million in Local Partnership Program funding through the California Transportation Commission (CTC).
In order to receive CTC funding, the city had to award and begin the project by June 2022.
Harter Parkway Park
Also last week, the city council approved a resolution to award construction contracts for the planned Harter Parkway Park.
The park will be located along Harter Parkway in Yuba City between Butte House Road and Highway 20. Brad McIntire, community services director, said the park will be a gateway to the Yuba-Sutter Bike Path.
The estimated total cost of the project is $3,257,029.77. The Harter Parkway Park and Bike Connection account currently has a balance of $1,996,549, according to McIntire. City staff recommended that $1,260,480.77 of the funding shortfall be supplemented by the utilization of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
McIntire said the city will be reimbursed $800,000 from a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and any remaining funds would be transferred back to the city’s ARPA funding account.
Features of the park include 42 parking spots, two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children.
McIntire said the city will survey residents that live in the area on other options that could be included with the park, including a dog park.
The following actions were approved by the council for the park:
– Award a construction contract to Marina Landscape, Inc. of Orange in the amount of their total bid of $2,507,985.49 and authorize the city manager to execute the contract on behalf of the city, subject to review and approval as to legal form by the city attorney.
– Award a construction contract to American Ramp Company, Inc. in the amount of $227,401.57 through Sourcewell Contract No. 112420-ARC, with the finding that it is in the best interest of the city; and authorizes the city manager to execute an agreement for the bike park project.
– Award a contract for construction and inspection services to Coastland Civil Engineering, Inc. of Auburn in the amount of $141,850 and authorize the city manager to execute the contract on behalf of the city, subject to review and approval as to form by the city attorney.
– Authorize the finance director to make necessary appropriations from American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $1,260,480.77 to CIP Account No. 941207-65501 (Harter Parkway Park and Bike Connection) in order to bridge the funding shortfall and ultimately fund the park project.