A 17-year-old boy from Yuba City was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied residence in connection to a shooting last month, according to Lt. Sam Escheman, Yuba City Police Department.
At around 3 p.m. Thursday, Yuba City Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant and an arrest warrant in the 100 block of Lonely Oak Drive. The suspect immediately exited the residence when requested and was arrested without incident, according to Escheman.
The arrest was the result of an investigation by detectives of a shooting that took place on Dec. 16, 2020, on Stephen Way and Rolling Rock Court, Yuba City. Nobody was hit during the shooting.
The suspect was booked into juvenile hall.