A 13-year-old Yuba City boy injured in a Monday hit-and-run accident has died, according to a Yuba City Police Dept. news release.
The 8:10 a.m. accident on Franklin Road, near Lindsey Lane, left the youth critically injured. The driver of the vehicle involved drove away from the scene before police arrived. Constance Addison, 36, of Yuba City was allegedly the driver and was arrested later that morning. She had her own three children in the car at the time of the accident and at the time of her arrest.
She was arrested at her residence on Gurdas Court and was taken to Sutter County Jail. As of this morning (Tuesday) she was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and child endangerment, according to the release.
She is being held at Sutter County Jail on $100,000 bail.