A 13-year-old Yuba City boy injured in a Monday morning hit-and-run accident has died, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.
The accident on Franklin Road, near Lyndsey Lane, had left the youth critically injured. The driver of the vehicle involved drove away from the scene before police arrived. The boy was walking on the north side of Franklin Road when the car veered off the road and struck him, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
Constance Addison, 36, of Yuba City was allegedly the driver and was arrested later that morning. She had her own three children in her car at the time of the accident and at the time of her arrest.
Police were at her residence on Gurdas Court when she arrived home and she was arrested and taken to Sutter County Jail. On Tuesday, she was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and child endangerment, according to the release.
Her three children were taken to the Yuba City Police Department and later released into the custody of the other parent, according to Runyen.
According to the Sutter County Jail, she was released on bail, set at $100,000, Tuesday.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m., according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy but would not disclose the name of the victim.