America is still reeling from a recent mass shooting that has left dozens of children dead or injured. In Ukraine, the ongoing conflicts have had a similar effect on its citizens and youth.
In mid to late March, news outlets began reporting on Masha Feshchenko, a 15-year-old Ukrainian girl who suffered severe injuries from shelling going on near her home. Her wounds included loss of hearing, embedded shrapnel, a broken shoulder, and an amputated leg. The trauma she experienced was so severe she refused to eat or drink and had to be fed intravenously.
When Kamilyn Davis, an established musician and accompanist, heard about Feshchenko’s condition on a BBC podcast, it reminded her of her son’s time in isolation when he was diagnosed with type one diabetes a week into pandemic lockdowns.
“Because he was 18, we weren’t allowed to be in with him,” explained Davis. “Using my connections with a local band, we were able to make a musical message for him to help lift his spirits.”
Just recently, Davis took over the choral program at Sacramento Country Day School and decided to discuss this topic with her students.
“The first day I started at the school, two of the students asked if we could do an arrangement of ‘Unwritten’ by Natasha Bedingfield, which isn’t a very common choral piece,” said Davis. “After hearing about Masha, the lyrics were just so specific to the story that it seemed clear to me that the universe wanted us to perform this song.”
Imani Thiara, also 15, is a Yuba City resident and one of seven girls featured in the day school’s choir. When the Appeal spoke with Thiara, she was touring some potential colleges in New York City and preparing to fly to Europe with her family.
“The whole thing was beautiful and amazing,” said Thiara. “I’d never really been a part of something that could help someone in such a grave situation, so I was really thankful to be a part of it and be able to help.”
The song was arranged in both English and Ukrainian, which both Davis and Thiara agreed was the hardest part. To make sure their pronunciations were correct, Alexander Krainiy, a translator, was brought in to coach the students on the language. After a few weeks of intensive training, the piece was ready to be brought into the studio.
“I had an awesome time, it was the first time I had ever been in a recording studio so it was a really cool experience,” added Thiara.
The seven students were paired in a series of duets to help manage the difficulty of learning a foreign language. Davis said all of the girls spent an enormous amount of time dedicating themselves to the song and learning their assigned lines. The music video they created also features a select number of students voicing personal messages to Feshchenko, with the aid of Krainiy. Thiara was one of the few chosen for this part, and Davis said it had a lot to do with her poised demeanor and leadership qualities.
“She’s very well spoken,” added Davis. “So I’m not surprised they picked her.”
The choir performed the piece during its spring concert on May 24 at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Sacramento, and were able to honor another Ukrainian refugee family that was in attendance there. Whether Feshchenko has heard the choir’s song yet or not is unknown, as her current whereabouts are still being determined. During her correspondence with the BBC, Davis said she heard that the girl may have been evacuated to Germany for further treatment and a prosthetic leg.
The choir’s project was featured on an episode of BBC’s Global News Podcast, a platform which has been downloaded 228 million times in the first quarter of this year. With Global News being the most popular of the BBC’s audible series, Davis and Thiara are hopeful their song will soon reach its intended target.
“There’s a lot of people who needed this, or felt really supported with this song,” said Thiara. “I didn’t realize how many people it was going to encourage, and in seeing that I was in awe.”
Thiara plans to continue her passion in the performing arts and is thankful to have the mentorship from someone as professional as Davis.
The choir’s arrangement of “Unwritten,” called “The Song of Hope for Masha,” can be viewed on YouTube at youtu.be/YYj95lIKsPA. The Global News BBC Podcast episode the group was featured on is titled “Crowds cheer Queen as Platinum Jubilee begins,” and starts at the 20:20 minute mark.