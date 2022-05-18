After a more than two-year moratorium on water service shutoffs due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Yuba City announced Tuesday that it will resume penalties and a discontinuance of service for utility accounts that are not paid.
As the state is starting to once again see a surge in COVID cases, the city said customer accounts that are delinquent in their payment may begin receiving penalties on June 15 with shutoffs to follow in August.
To help those who still cannot afford their utility bills, the city said the Finance Department will offer payment plan options and direct eligible individuals to the state’s low-income assistance program.
The city said it stopped penalties, shutoffs, and collection actions for delinquent accounts in April 2020 to stay consistent with California law. Those state-provided protections ended Dec. 31, 2021, so the city said it will resume addressing accounts that are two or more months behind in their payments.
“As a municipal utility provider, the city of Yuba City is proud to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater services to our community at an affordable cost,” City Manager Diana Langley said in a statement. “We know the last two years have been a challenge for many of our customers, and we were gratified to keep water flowing to families and businesses no matter what. As we return to normal operations, city staff are dedicated to providing excellent customer service and working together to resolve challenges.”
The city said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, just one percent of utility accounts were delinquent with unpaid bills totaling less than $75,000. Currently, eight percent of utility accounts are delinquent for a total of more than $450,000, the city said.
Yuba City Finance Director Spencer Morrison said in order to “ensure the city’s fiscal responsibility,” unpaid accounts need to be addressed again.
“Shutoffs have always been a last resort. Resuming them in a responsible manner ensures we can preserve the health of the water and wastewater funds, which also support the city’s fiscal health as a whole,” Morrison said in a statement. “City staff will continue doing everything we can to reduce the number of impacted residents and help our customers get back on track.”
Officials said the city already has taken action to address unpaid accounts through “significant customer outreach and applications for federal and state assistance.” The city applied for and received about $280,000 in water bill relief funding and applied it to 702 delinquent accounts after the State Water Resources Control Board appropriated American Rescue Plan Act funds for the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program. The city said a similar application is pending that could provide about $258,000 in sewer bill relief for 455 accounts.
“Yuba City has also applied for and was approved for the state’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which can provide up to $2,000 in relief for each address,” the city said. “Residents with payment challenges should soon be able to apply for that assistance through the state.”
Accounts that fall into a nonpayment status are sent delinquent notices that are distributed by the 15th of each month. The city said staff will follow-up with those customers with “door-hanger notices and multiple phone call blasts.” Those who are unable to pay are eligible to contact the Finance Department to set up a payment plan.
“Accounts must be at least 60 days in delinquency before the shutoff protocol is initiated,” the city said. “Other requirements included that primary care providers have not certified that a shutoff would pose a serious or potentially fatal threat; that the customer has not demonstrated an inability to pay; and that the customer is not willing to enter alternative payment agreements. Renters and mobile home residents are also notified about pending shutoffs and provided the opportunity to take over their account as the ratepayer.”
Customers should see information about the resumption of delinquent account penalties on upcoming June bills and others that follow.
For questions about the city’s change or an account, contact the Finance Department at 530-822-4618 or utilitybilling@yubacity.net.