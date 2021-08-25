Officials announced Wednesday that the Yuba City Council will consider a proposed schedule of public meetings to begin the process of changing how members of the council are elected.
Currently, city council members in Yuba City are elected in at-large elections, meaning council members are elected no matter where they or the voter reside in the city.
If a change is made to a district-based system, then the city will be divided into five districts and each voter will cast a ballot only for the candidate that resides in their district, according to a city press release.
Council elections will continue to occur every two years, with either two or three seats elected to four-year terms.
During its Sept. 7 meeting, the council will vote on the process to start that transition.
If the transition process passes, then Yuba City plans to have at least two public hearings to provide initial input as to how districting maps should be drawn, according to the release. After those two hearings, at least two more public hearings will be held for the community to provide input on the proposed maps.
According to the release, the city is moving forward with this process to allow for greater community participation.
“Yuba City is growing. Moving to district elections is a proactive measure we can take to help ensure all areas of Yuba City are represented on the council,” said Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden in the release. “We want to encourage more folks to participate in local politics. If you are interested in getting involved, this is the time.”
The city said districts would be drawn to ensure that neighborhoods and communities with shared features will remain together, along with planning for future growth.
The change to a district-based system was spurred by the California Voting Rights Act, which encourages district elections. By moving to a district approach, the city will be complying with that act.
If the city does not move to a district-based election system, then it could have been compelled to do so by a judge if a lawsuit was ever brought, said Dave Vaughn, city manager for Yuba City.
Vaughn said the city had been working out this process, but was waiting for results from the 2020 census -- which was delayed for several months.
For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.