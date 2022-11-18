Yuba City officials announced Friday that due to “recent wet weather,” the ongoing night time closure of Bridge Street will be extended through Dec. 1.
Excluding the Thanksgiving holiday, the nightly closure will continue to take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue.
“Clark Avenue will also be closed at Bridge Street,” officials said. “Construction crews will be making final connections of new underground utilities, including sewer, storm, and water pipelines. The nightly closures will not impact the traveling public during the day and will allow the construction crews to safely complete the underground work.”
City officials said driveway access for local residents and emergency services will continue to be provided at all times.
“Those planning to travel on this portion of Bridge Street are asked to be aware of roadside message boards indicating closure times and should use alternate routes,” officials said. “The city of Yuba City is committed to providing the highest quality service; while we expect impacts to be minimal, we thank all residents in the project limits and those who travel on Bridge Street for their cooperation and understanding.”