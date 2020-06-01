Yuba City officials have to figure out a way to close a projected $3.5 million gap in funding in the upcoming fiscal year, a shortfall largely due to the financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials have asked department heads to prepare budget reduction scenarios and options moving forward that will be presented to council members during tonight’s meeting.
“We will have some changes in our future because of COVID-19. The sales tax hit that we are taking, as well as so many other municipalities, we are trying to get in front of it and be responsible by being proactive rather than reactionary,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris.
For Fiscal Year 2020/21, the city is projected to have a general fund budget of $46.3 million, approximately $3.54 million more than projected revenues. In addition to the shortfall between revenues and expenses, the city is projected to experience a $1.1 million shortfall in the current fiscal year due to the pandemic.
To address the issue, the city has frozen hiring for vacant positions and is reevaluating materials, services and supplies expenditures that are deemed unessential. Council members also approved forgoing the additional discretionary payment of $500,000 to CalPERS from the pension stabilization trust fund to pay for the current year’s general fund pension costs.
Department directors have prepared 2.5 percent, 5 percent and 7.5 percent reduction scenarios. Public safety – police and fire – accounts for 63 percent of the city’s annual general fund expenditures and those departments came up with reduction scenarios that could see a decrease in funding of up to $1,277,011 (per a 5 percent reduction). A 7.5 percent reduction to non-safety departments would see another nearly $1.5 million in funding cut.
Other options that could help bridge the funding gap include not contributing a 10 percent match to the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association; holding or reducing the general fund contribution to the vehicle replacement fund; drawing from the pension stabilization trust fund; lowering the unallocated general fund dedicated to the Capital Improvement Program; and utilizing the city’s reserves.
Harris said the projected budget shortfall could change as the city receives more accurate information related to sales tax later this year. He said council plans to have more meetings about the upcoming fiscal year budget following tonight’s meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. To view the virtual meeting, register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4241956948932117263.
“Once we have all the numbers before us we will be able to decide what makes the most sense,” Harris said. “We will fall back on our list of priorities, but now with things being so tight, we have to decide what our priorities are within our priorities. No one says this is going to be an easy process, but we have to do it because the money isn’t there.”