In order to celebrate different cultures and ethnicities in the Yuba-Sutter area, the 17th annual Multicultural Women’s Dance will be held Sunday in Yuba City.
Women and children are invited to perform group routines from a variety of cultural backgrounds.
The event will be held at Andros Karperos Middle School on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. This will mark the first multicultural dance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Tejinder Kaur said.
The cultural dance will feature several performances between women and young girls from eight regions including Punjab, South India, West India, Mexico, Indonesia, Pakistan, Africa and East Asia.
While boys under the age of 12 will be permitted in the event, older boys and men will be prohibited from attending. The multicultural event will continue to accommodate cultural boundaries that many of the performers may hold, Kaur said.
“It’s cultural that no men will be allowed in the dance. The performers can’t dance for men, but they can dance for each other. This is organized for the girls to enjoy and to be enjoyed for women,” she said.
A fashion show will also be held to showcase different styles from the regions and cultures represented at the event. The 2019 Multicultural Women’s Dance displayed traditional clothing from places like Peru, Pakistan and different regions of India, the Appeal previously reported. This year’s event will showcase similar designs to highlight fashion across different ethnicities in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Guest speakers at the event will include Dr. Fal Asrani, Superintendent of the Marysville Joint Unified School District, Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola and Live Oak Mayor Nancy Santana. The speakers will deliver their thoughts on topics that directly impact local, cultural communities such as education, immigration and representation within their larger communities.
“These multicultural events are important because it gives members of the community and everyone an opportunity to learn from each other,” Kaur said.
The dance is sponsored by the Sutter County Library Literacy Program, but organizers are also accepting donations for future events.
The event is free and open to all women, girls and young boys of all cultural backgrounds. Food will be provided by the Taj Restaurant in Yuba City. Andros Karperos Middle School is located at 1700 Camino de Flores in Yuba City.
For more information or to donate, contact Kaur at 530-822-7273.