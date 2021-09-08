Yuba City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring its intent to switch city council elections from at-large to district-based elections.
Under the current system, every voter in Yuba City votes for each member of the council regardless of where the voter or the candidate is registered to vote in the city. Under a district-based system, the city will be divided into districts and candidates may only run for the seat representing the district in which they are registered to vote. Voters will only be able to vote for a candidate from their district.
“The transition to district elections for cities is now becoming increasingly common in California,” a staff report read. “Regionally, the cities of Chico, Davis, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, and Roseville have all recently transitioned to district elections.”
One reason for the transition, according to the staff report, is that district-based elections are consistent with the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) which encourages district elections for communities with a significant population of minority groups.
The city was planning on making the change once 2020 Census data became available, but a day before initial Census data became available the city received a letter from an attorney representing a prospective person allegedly residing in the city claiming the city’s current system of elections violated CVRA. The letter demanded the city switch to a district-based system and threatened to sue the city if it did not make the switch voluntarily. The individual alleged that the current system dilutes the ability of Latinos and those of Indian ancestry to elect candidates of their choice or otherwise influence the outcome of city elections, according to the staff report.
“While Yuba City has a tradition of a diversity of representation, including the nation’s first Sikh woman as mayor as well as a Latina of Mexican-American origin currently sitting on the council, public agencies who do not move to district-based elections are exposed to a greater legal risk,” the staff report read. “Despite inaccuracies in the letter, it serves to trigger certain timelines under the CVRA – even though all of the updated 2020 Census information has not been released from the U.S. Census Bureau.”
The council passed a tentative schedule for how the shift from at-large elections to district-based elections will take place. Public hearings are scheduled for Sept. 21 and Oct. 5 to gain public input prior to maps being drawn. Draft maps will be posted on Oct. 26 with a third public hearing on Nov. 2 and a fourth public hearing on Nov. 16. The ordinance to make the switch is scheduled to be introduced on Nov. 16. A fifth public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 – the date the ordinance is scheduled to be adopted, according to the staff report.
Nov. 8, 2022, is the date of the next city council election. Under state law, because the city took action to switch election systems after receiving the letter threatening legal action, Yuba City may have to reimburse the individual’s attorney’s fees.
“The city may have to reimburse certain costs to the attorney,” City Manager Dave Vaughn said in an email. “The city doesn’t have those details from the attorney at this point, but they are capped by state statute.”
According to the staff report, reimbursement is capped to around $30,000.
In other business:
– The city council unanimously approved a resolution that awarded a professional services agreement to West Yost & Associates, Inc. in the amount of $572,498 for the development of plans and specifications as part of a project to build a new potable groundwater well.
The United States Bureau of Reclamation awarded Yuba City a $750,000 grant for the construction of a new potable groundwater well. Environmental review documents have been completed. The next steps include developing plans for the drilling of the well and the above-ground facilities for the pump and other related equipment for the well. After a request for proposal was issued on June 15, West Yost & Associates, Inc. was deemed the top-ranked consultant firm that responded, according to the staff report.
Passing the resolution provided authorization for developing plans and specifications, hydrogeologic services during well construction, and engineering services during well equipping. Those tasks will cost $572,498 to complete, according to the staff report.