Six months after taking over as city manager, Michael Rock is no longer working for Yuba City, officials announced Monday.
Details as to what led to Rock’s departure were not provided by officials on Monday. Rock was selected for the position out of 70 candidates following a nationwide search last July and officially stepped into the role on Sept. 3, 2019.
“As of Friday, Michael Rock is no longer serving as city manager and the entire City Council wishes him the best of luck,” said Mayor Shon Harris.
Harris said the city is in the process of scheduling a special closed meeting to determine who will be serving as interim city manager for the time being and to discuss what the process to replace Rock will look like moving forward.
Rock replaced Steve Kroeger, who had served as the city’s head executive for five years prior to stepping away from the position in February 2019. While the city conducted a search for his replacement, Public Works Director Diana Langley served as interim city manager.
Rock could not be reached for comment on Monday.
It appears the former city manager’s relationship with the city has been tenuous for a few months. City Council members have held three separate closed sessions since late January regarding Rock’s performance.
While officials say Rock’s final day with the city came last week, it appears he’s been away longer than that. The Appeal-Democrat reached out to Rock in late February for a different story but received an automatic reply from his email stating he was out of the office – the response did not include information as to where he was or when he would return. Other attempts to reach Rock via text and voicemail have gone unanswered since.
Before his employment with Yuba City, Rock had more than 11 years of experience helping run cities throughout the state. He worked as city manager of Santa Paula in Ventura County for a little over two years. Before that he spent nearly two years in the same position for the city of Banning, and a little over three years in Lomita. His first run as a town manager was for Fairfax between 2007-2012.
His time in Lomita was cut short after he was fired in mid-2015 – a non-disclosure agreement prevented him from going into detail regarding the situation, though he believed it was over a difference of opinion on how to handle a particular development project. While working for Banning, he was also investigated for allegedly meddling in a City Council election, though, he said, investigations by a third-party and the council found that he didn’t violate any policies and the city retained his services after the investigation.
As part of his agreement with Yuba City, Rock’s annual base salary started at $205,000, and he also received a monthly vehicle allowance, medical and retirement benefits, and $10,000 for moving expenses.