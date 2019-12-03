Yuba City has seen a dwindling number of residential building permits issued in recent years due to the costs associated with development – impact fees, land costs, etc. The slowdown isn’t just an issue with residential either, it’s been across the board with all new development.
Even though city officials have taken actions to entice more building over the last decade, they haven’t seen the type of interest they were hoping for.
Developers say there are reasons for that.
It’s cost prohibitive to extend infrastructure to areas of new development. Local buyers are having a hard time affording the cost of new homes as the median income isn’t high enough. New building code requirements continue to increase costs. The list goes on, but the crux of the issue is that it’s more feasible for developers to build in some other areas around the Sacramento region.
Yuba City Council members have made it a point to change that and are considering different ways to entice new development. They held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the best way forward for everyone involved.
“There are certain procedures we have to go through, but I think in the end, we will be able to make some positive changes,” said Mayor Shon Harris. “No guarantees that we will be able to make the changes to the extent they’d like to see, but I’m sure we can make some positive changes.”
The council held the special meeting at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors office to facilitate a more open discussion with builders, developers, real estate representatives and community members. A few of the main requests were some sort of relief on impact fees, and having the city play a bigger role in bringing infrastructure to areas that need it rather than putting the burden on developers.
Karm Bains, a local property owner and partner of the Harter Packing Company, LLC, which is a development group that helped establish the Yuba City Marketplace on Harter Parkway and recently submitted plans for a subdivision in that area, said Monday’s discussion was positive. He said while developers understand that slashing development fees that help pay for essential services like police and fire isn’t a viable option, there are other funding sources that can be looked at for possible reductions to entice new development – like road funds or parks and recreation, among others.
“The idea is that you have to treat the city as a business, it’s either growing or not, and with growth comes additional revenues and opportunities,” Bains said. “This stuff takes time but I think they are heading in the right direction. I hope this is a priority and that they can expedite things rather quickly. If not, we are losing opportunities for regional builders who are choosing to work in other communities.”
Plans moving forward
It’s not like Yuba City is the costliest place in the north state to develop. When comparing its development fees to other local jurisdictions, the city is middle of the road – Chico and Live Oak had more favorable rates while places like North Natomas, Plumas Lake, Woodland and West Sacramento were found to be more expensive.
The city imposes impact fees to recover costs for future construction of public infrastructure and to help fund city services. On top of that, cities, counties and other entities can impose their own fees as well, driving up the cost of development.
Once it’s all added up, the cost can be burdensome. Councilman Marc Boomgaarden said he believes he and his colleagues can work together with stakeholders to find ways to appease all parties.
“At the end of the day, as far as development impact fees go, there’s more work to be done. As a council, we decided to freeze the current impact fees where they are, effective immediately, and agreed to take a deeper dive into the topic of impact fees through an ad hoc committee,” Boomgaarden said. “…My hope is that in the next 2-3 months, we can hopefully have enough ad hoc committee meetings to come up with some recommendations to bring back to council on ideas or options that the city can approve.”
Making the city more business friendly and enticing new development is a goal and priority of the city. Boomgaarden said the fees imposed isn’t just a city issue but a community issue as well, so all parties will need to come to the table to decide the best route forward.
Harris said the city has an opportunity to position itself as a leader on an issue facing many jurisdictions across the state.
“We have a new development services director coming in, we have a fresh face in the city manager position, and council is primed for positive change,” Harris said. “We want to be business-friendly, and we have an opportunity to establish a best practice for the entire state, where other municipalities are calling to see how we do it. I think if we all go into this with an open mind and the right attitude, we can do that.”