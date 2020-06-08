A Yuba City woman was arrested after allegedly engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies and later that day being found on the property of an auto shop where a burglary took place.
On Saturday, Magdalena Danielle Stricklin, 27, was allegedly driving on Garden Avenue near Feather River Boulevard in Yuba County around midnight without headlights on. When a deputy attempted to stop her, she failed to yield, running a stop sign and driving south on Arboga Road traveling 65 miles per hour, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Stricklin then accelerated to more than 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and ran a stop sign at Erle Road. She drove to a residential driveway and attempted to exit the vehicle, but was unable to and was detained. It was determined that her license was suspended. She was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court, according to Carbah.
Less than eight hours later, Stricklin was sleeping in a black Lincoln Navigator on the property of an auto shop on North Beale Road -- it appeared an attempt had been made to steal it. The auto shop had a window forced open and keys to a 2003 yellow Hummer had been taken. The Hummer was later located behind the Flea Market on Simpson Lane and had been abandoned.
Stricklin had a pair of pliers and a flashlight in her jacket pocket and a screwdriver was found on the ground. She was also in possession of items that had been taken from the shop office, Carbah said. Stricklin allegedly had a bag of ammunition in the car that she was not supposed to have as she is on probation out of Sutter County for vehicle theft.
She was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. On Monday afternoon, she appeared in Yuba County Superior Court from the jail via video conference call and was arraigned on charges related to the vehicle pursuit. Not guilty pleas were entered on her behalf by the public defender’s office.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said charges have not yet been filed in the burglary case but that the investigation is ongoing. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter set bail at $25,000. Stricklin will appear in court on June 24 for a pre-hearing conference and June 26 for a preliminary hearing.
As of late Monday, Stricklin remained in custody.