A 34-year-old Yuba City woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck at her residence, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
Lily Marie Gomez was arrested by the police department at 5:49 p.m. Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police were called to Gomez’ residence in the 400 block of Bird Street in reference to a need for medical aid around 3:45 p.m. When they got there, they found a 32-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound.
“After arrival, officers learned there was a family dispute and that the suspect had used a knife from the residence and stabbed the victim in the neck,” said YCPD Lt. Michael Green.
Gomez wasn’t at the residence when officers arrived, though she was located a short time later in the area on Market Street and taken into custody.
The victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Green said.
The suspect was booked into Sutter County Jail. Her bail is set at $500,000.