Nancy Elrod, a co-owner of Geweke Ford in Yuba City, was just recently elected to lead the Northern California Ford Dealers Advertising Fund Board for 2023. This accomplishment marks the first time a woman has occupied this position for Ford dealers across California.

Elrod was also the first female to ever serve on the board, a position she has maintained for the past four years. Since establishing herself there, two other women have joined the board and Elrod said she has felt very supported by her peers.

