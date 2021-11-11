An elderly Yuba City woman was killed in a three vehicle collision on Highway 99, at Stewart Road in Sutter County on Wednesday, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
At around 9:30 a.m., a 93-year-old woman driving a 2018 Toyota south on Highway 99 entered the left turn lane as she approached Stewart Road. A 2016 Mazda driven by Alicia Whitmore, 24, of Sacramento, was heading north on Highway 99 in the No. 2 lane, south of the Stewart Road intersection. John Fletcher, 27, of Sacramento, was also heading north on Highway 99 in a 2005 Lexus slightly behind Whitmore and to the left. The driver of the Toyota failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn directly into the path of Whitmore and Fletcher. Whitmore’s vehicle collided nearly head-on with the Toyota sending it into a counter-clockwise spin. It struck the right rear corner of Fletcher’s vehicle as he took evasive action to the left. The elderly woman and Whitmore were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout via ambulance. The elderly woman succumbed to her injuries Wednesday evening at the hospital and Whitmore suffered moderate injuries. Fletcher was uninjured, according to CHP.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in the collision and all three drivers were wearing seat belts. The investigation is ongoing at this time. As of late Thursday, the elderly woman’s identity had not been released.