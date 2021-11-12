Over the past year, one local business woman has overcome many challenges – first beating breast cancer and then being recognized among Sacramento Business Journal’s 2021 “40 Under 40” after making a name for herself in a field historically dominated by men.
Mariah Davis, president of Oakview Insurance Services Inc. in Yuba City, said she is honored to receive the accolade, after being selected from the thousands of trailblazing business leaders in the greater Sacramento region. It also provided a chance for her to reflect on how far she and her business have come and to aim even higher moving forward, she said.
“To be included in a group of such incredibly talented men and women is high praise,” Davis said. “A year ago, I was thrilled to get back to work. Today, I’m eager to build an even bigger future for Oakview.”
Davis’ recognition as a Sacramento region business pioneer comes just about a year after she won her battle with breast cancer in 2020.
According to Davis, her world was rocked when she received her breast cancer diagnosis.
“I had a business and team members who counted on me,” said Davis. “I also had my husband and our three-year-old daughter who needed me. My cancer was very aggressive, but my care team at UCD Medical Center put a plan together, and we never looked back.”
Davis’ husband Scott McClarrinon said this type of forward thinking has been instrumental in the success of her business.
“Her drive, her commitment and strength of spirit, those are the things that have propelled Oakview over the years,” McClarrinon said.
During chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Davis said it was challenging at times to stay away from her work desk and once she was cancer-free she was eager to get back to the office.
“I finished treatment and jumped back into the business full time the next week,” Davis said with a smile.
Davis had been in the insurance business for just four years before deciding to launch her own independent agency about 10 years ago.
“It was hard to start from scratch and I was often the only female in a meeting,” Davis said. “Ten years later, we have eight amazing team members and a stellar reputation in our community.”
Davis said she is proud of her team and her recognition is really a win for the whole office.
Born and raised in Yuba City, Davis set up an office in her hometown but offers auto, home, life, farm, flood, agribusiness and business insurance products to California and Oregon, Idaho and Nevada.