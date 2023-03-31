Pirtle & Stone.jpg

Pictured is Billy L. Pirtle, left, next to his partner, Jeanine Stone. This couple was listed as living in Yuba City after Pirtle’s honorable discharge from the Army in 1948. An album of Pirtle’s military career was recently discovered in a trash can in Texas by Melita Abrego who is now in search of its rightful heir.

 Courtesy of Melita Abrego

After paying a visit to her father’s residence in Laredo,Texas, Melita Abrego stumbled upon a photo album resting at the top of a neighbor’s waste bin. 

“I’m kinda like a treasure hunter and I love photographs so I was curious,” said Abrego. “I went over to the house and there was no one there, which leads me to believe that someone had moved out and threw away everything or someone was moving in and had just cleaned the house out.”

