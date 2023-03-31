After paying a visit to her father’s residence in Laredo,Texas, Melita Abrego stumbled upon a photo album resting at the top of a neighbor’s waste bin.
“I’m kinda like a treasure hunter and I love photographs so I was curious,” said Abrego. “I went over to the house and there was no one there, which leads me to believe that someone had moved out and threw away everything or someone was moving in and had just cleaned the house out.”
Abrego gingerly cracked open the book and was amazed to find pages full of military documents and a large assortment of World War II era photographs.
“It looked very lovingly and meticulously put together,” recounted Abrego. “It has names, dates, and places. I really feel like someone left it there by accident.”
The album appears to center around Billy L. Pirtle, who enlisted in the U.S. Army as a supply clerk on Jan. 18, 1946. According to Pirtle’s honorable discharge papers, which were included in the album, he left the military on June 8, 1948, with two decorations listed – one Army of Occupation Medal and a World War II Victory Medal. He was born in Tuttle, Oklahoma, on Jan. 4, 1928, and at the time of his discharge his permanent address was recorded as Gen Del Yuba City. Gen Del is a mailing abbreviation for general delivery, used as a temporary mailing address or for those without a permanent address.
Other envelopes and receipts list Pirtle at several Yuba City addresses including P.O Box 364 and 9968 Market Street. During Pirtle’s brief stint in the military, it appears he visited both Japan and Germany.
“I don’t think this is something that should be thrown away, I’ve had it for years now,” said Abrego.
Abrego estimated that the album has been in her possession now for the last six to seven years. As a former investigator and law enforcement officer, Abrego has been itching to crack this case and return the album to its rightful owner or heirs.
A couple years back, Abrego said she reached out to the mayor of Yuba City who was able to help locate Pirtle’s niece, Julie Pirtle Mason, with the help of the city manager at the time. In a text message exchange, Mason gave Abrego her mailing address and thanked her. Abrego replied that she would prefer to deliver the items in person, if possible.
“I called her two or three times and no call back or follow up text or email,” said Abrego. “I have no idea why both she and the city manager dropped their interest. I’d rather give it to the oldest surviving child or veteran.”
The Appeal also tried reaching out to Mason at the number Abrego had originally contacted her at, but that number is no longer active for anyone by the name of Julie.
“I did as much research as I could,” said Abrego. “I know the family has to be somewhere and my wish is to fly down there and hand it to them in person. I’d really love to see this mystery get solved.”
Pirtle’s wife, as it appears in the album, was Jeanine Stone. Those with information on the Pirtle or Stone family, or any leads on the album’s rightful owners, may contact Abrego at morninm00n.ma@gmail.com.