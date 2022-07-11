In response to an increase in the county’s homeless population, the Yuba County Grand Jury, in its 2021/22 report, encouraged the Yuba County Board of Supervisors to allocate funds to establish more homeless and low-income housing and improve existing homeless outreach and education resources.
After conducting interviews with elected officials and nonprofit representatives, the grand jury was able to assess the current resources available for homeless individuals. While the grand jury report addressed the fact that Yuba County provides many essential services for those that are homeless, it found that long-term housing must become a priority in order to effectively reduce the homeless population.
Housing options for vulnerable individuals are often limited to short-term shelters and facilities under organizations like the Salvation Army. Most outreach and housing development programs organized by the Salvation Army last between 20 and 90 days, the Appeal previously reported. While the goal is to eventually transition sheltered residents to other long-term housing, the demand for affordable units and other resources outweighs the availability.
Organizations like Habitat for Humanity and permanent supportive housing units help homeless and low-income individuals move toward long-term housing solutions, but more options are needed to provide housing solutions for all homeless people in Yuba County, the report said.
The grand jury report listed an unnamed homeless facility as being unable to assist all individuals requesting shelter.
“One facility in Yuba County, which aids people in dire straits, has a monthly average of 500-600 people using their services while only being able to sleep 25 on any given night,” the report said.
While collecting data for the report, members of the grand jury were able to tour various homeless shelters and facilities and assess whether each location was able to provide basic needs such as hydration, nutrition and sanitation. Some facilities had available beds, but lacked electricity or running water while others supplied these basic necessities, but could only house up to 24 people at a given time, the report said.
The grand jury also found that the county’s overall homeless population has increased within a two-year period. Based on reported numbers from Yuba County to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the homeless population rose from 428 to 697 by 2021.
“In an effort to reduce Yuba County’s overall Point-in-Time count, the (Yuba County Board of Supervisors) should continue to approve the allocation of funds for the purchase of locations that can be dedicated to housing for homeless and low-income people, and to assist in the improvement of local homeless facilities,” the report said.
In 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted 286 state-owned properties that could be used to build new homeless short-term housing centers. Three Sutter County locations were listed in the report, but there were no Yuba County locations highlighted, the Appeal previously reported.
“The list of state-owned properties designated for sheltering does not include any parcels located in Yuba County, so we understand the county will be continuing its work without those additional options,” Russ Brown, Yuba County public information officer, said previously.
As a potential solution for developing long-term housing, the grand jury encouraged the board to view examples of property that could be renovated into available housing such as vacant hotels, motels and apartment complexes.
It also suggested partnering with nonprofit organizations in order to provide grant funding to improve existing homeless housing and resource programs.
There is also a need to spread more awareness about the conditions and status of homeless individuals along with available, successful resources, the report found. The grand jury believes that providing information regarding on-going and effective programs will help connect sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals to the appropriate resources that fit their needs.
“Coordinated outreach and education efforts for all residents – unhoused and housed alike – will help ensure that people experiencing unsheltered homelessness are connected to housing and community-based resources through the coordinated entry system, rather than being displaced or engaged in the criminal justice system,” the Forward Yuba-Sutter Five Year Regional Plan stated.
The grand jury suggested that outlets such as social media, radio advertisements, mail campaigns and news articles should be used to inform the public about existing homeless programs.
The grand jury report was submitted to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors as a recommended outline to provide long-term assistance to the homeless population in the county. The grand jury requested that plans and proposals for other solutions and resources be made available for public viewing and comment by the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.