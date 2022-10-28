One half of the infamous Johnson brothers, who were accused of running a years-long burglary operation across Northern California, was found guilty Thursday by a Yuba County jury after committing a residential burglary in February.

Jerry Allen Johnson, who was found guilty of burglary near a home in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland, now faces an “indeterminate prison term of 25 years to life under California’s Three-Strikes law,” Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said.

