The Yuba County Office of Education announced this week that it will be offering a new medical assistant course through its Adult & Career Technical Education department.
Under the direction of Ken Hamel, Career Technical Education administrator, the cost of the course is $3,500 and students may be eligible for a scholarship and other opportunities for financial aid, officials said.
Instructor Stephanie Evans will break down the course into two components: in-class and online instruction.
“Students in the medical assistant class will learn both administrative and clinical competencies to prepare for working in various medical facilities,” Hamel said in a statement.
The Employment Development Department reported that medical assistants are one of the fastest-growing occupations in California, the Yuba County Office of Education said. Officials said jobs for medical assistants were expected to increase by as much as 25% between 2018 and 2028.
“This course will offer a regional low-cost opportunity to enter the medical field,” Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles said in a statement. “Key to our planning was developing a course that will immediately prepare our students to connect their career interests to the workplace.”
The Yuba County Office of Education said the medical assistant class will prepare students for entry level employment in physicians offices, clinics, and other related healthcare facilities. The first medical assistant class will start on Sept. 12 and run until Feb. 17, 2023. To sign up or for more information, contact Yuba County Adult Education at 530-749-4952 or email ken.hamel@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.