A small-scale yet persistent vocal opposition to COVID-19 mitigation policies put in place for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture events helped lead to a delay in action Tuesday by Yuba County supervisors in their approval of a resolution that would allow the nonprofit to seek needed grant funding that would directly benefit citizens of the county.
As stated in a county staff report, the resolution brought before the Yuba County Board of Supervisors was for “approving the application and authorizing execution of a state-local Partnership program for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture with California Arts Council.”
David Read, executive director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said the rather routine resolution presented Tuesday is something that is approved each year and is required in order to receive grant funding from the state and organizations such as the California Arts Council.
“That’s what opens the door for funding from the California Arts Council,” Read said after the meeting.
Read said if county supervisors do not approve the resolution, then at least $65,000 from the California Arts Council to benefit Yuba County residents would be lost. He said about $50,000 in state money also could be lost. The deadline for submitting grant requests is March 9.
“The one that really hurts is the $65,000,” Read said.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture relies on grant funding for a majority of the projects it does – many of which directly impact Yuba County residents.
As part of his presentation to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Read informed supervisors of the myriad of grants the nonprofit applies for and relies on to provide services and opportunities to the Yuba-Sutter community – which include veterans programs and at-risk youth initiatives.
The resolution approval that Read was seeking is similar to what already was passed recently by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. For Yuba County, part of the resolution states that the “Board of Supervisors of the County of Yuba does hereby approve the FY 2022-2023 State Local Partnership Program and designates Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as its official representative to the California Arts Council.”
Nowhere in the resolution is county funding requested or mentioned. According to Read, the resolution is simply a mechanism that allows Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to apply for and receive grant funding for the benefit of Yuba County residents.
“To be recognized as the official state local partner, the California Arts Council requires a resolution by the county board of supervisors,” Read said.
During discussion of the resolution, some supervisors praised Read and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for the benefits the county has received as a result of the organization’s presence in the region.
“You’ve sparked an explosion in Yuba-Sutter arts. I appreciate it,” District One Supervisor Andy Vasquez said.
“It’s amazing all the events that you guys are putting on, all the programs. I think there’s always something going on, so thank you for that,” District Four Supervisor Gary Bradford said.
That enthusiasm was short-lived, however, as the meeting continued.
After comments by supervisors and the public, District Five Supervisor Randy Fletcher made a motion to table the approval of the resolution for March 1. His desire to do so was based on an upcoming meeting by the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Board of Directors that is expected to revisit the organization’s COVID-19 policies. District Two Supervisor Don Blaser is a member of that board.
“I am very interested to see what their board has to say. I can tell you personally, I think you’re a great asset to our community,” Fletcher said. “I am 100 percent behind what the culture and the arts council does for our community. You really give us a lot and you’ve put your heart and soul into this and it’s unfortunate that it can be brought into a political issue, but here we are. At this point, I really would like to hear from the full board and their discussion and what comes out of that meeting.”
Supervisors unanimously decided to table the approval of the resolution and called for a special meeting at 8:15 a.m. on March 1 to discuss it again.
If supervisors ultimately decide not to approve the resolution, then Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is at risk of losing needed grant funding that would specifically benefit residents in Yuba County, Read said.
“If they choose not to do this, it is going to jeopardize funding for the whole thing,” Read said. “If I have to go at it alone as a Sutter County arts council, then I will. We have no choice if they don’t authorize us. If Yuba County pulls its support, it’s not about the money … I have no choice. … If you’re truly supportive of the arts, meet us halfway for the betterment of the community.”
Misinformation and misunderstandings
At nearly every city council and supervisors meeting in both Yuba and Sutter counties for the past few months, a recurring group of public commenters have been urging jurisdictions to end their relatively minimal monetary support of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for what they see as an infringement on their privacy and rights. This outspoken group also has been seen at various events protesting the organization’s policies and what they see as support by jurisdictions for those policies through taxpayer money that is given yearly to the nonprofit.
The policies that were approved by the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Board of Directors are meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable members of the public that attend any given event.
“The health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff is our number one priority as we bring the best of arts and culture back to our beautiful venues,” the COVID-19 policy for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture currently states. “Committed to this priority, all persons in our venues will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated (i.e., 2 weeks + have passed since the attendee has received the single-dose vaccine or the 2nd dose in a two-dose series) OR a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event date to gain entry. Picture ID will be required for proof of negative COVID-19 tests.”
The policy previously made the distinction that vaccinated individuals were not required to wear a mask while inside a venue, but unvaccinated individuals were required to wear a mask. Read said the masking policy has since been altered as a result of the state mask mandate expiring.
“We no longer require masks based on the state order,” Read said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We have never required vaccination.”
A misunderstanding of the COVID-19 policy by the vocal few who have attended recent government meetings was brought up again on Tuesday with the Yuba County Board of Supervisors.
These requirements put in place by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture are consistent with recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.
Those who spoke out Tuesday against Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture COVID-19 policies continued to spread misinformation related to the deadly virus and expressed viewpoints that were at odds with what the policy actually said.
“No, I don’t want to go in and pay, try to locate a test which potentially could give me a false negative and contains dangerous chemicals,” Sondra Mallow said. “That’s my personal belief and my religious beliefs as well. Same reason I won’t take the vaccine. You are taking my money to fund this arts council that limits my freedoms, which you have been elected to protect.”
Misinformation about COVID-19 tests has been prevalent in some corners of the internet recently, especially as the omicron variant swept across the state and nation – a variant that had profound effects on the Yuba-Sutter region with a massive increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“On Dec. 29, The Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that often spreads conspiracy theories, published an article falsely implying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had withdrawn authorization of all P.C.R. tests for detecting Covid-19. The article collected 22,000 likes, comments and shares on Facebook and Twitter,” The New York Times reported in January. “... Previous spikes in pandemic-related falsehoods focused on the vaccines, masks and the severity of the virus. The falsehoods help undermine best practices for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, health experts say, noting that misinformation remains a key factor in vaccine hesitancy. The categories include falsehoods that P.C.R. tests don’t work; that the counts for flu and Covid-19 cases have been combined; that P.C.R. tests are vaccines in disguise; and that at-home rapid tests have a predetermined result or are unreliable because different liquids can turn them positive.”
Later in her comments, Mallow suggested that Yuba County supervisors could be replaced if they did not “do their job.” In her plea, she referenced a resolution previously passed by the supervisors regarding COVID-19 mandates.
In September 2021, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to approve a resolution stating the board’s opposition to state-imposed vaccine and mask mandates. Supervisors Vasquez, Blaser and Seth Fuhrer voted yes on the resolution. Bradford voted no and Fletcher was not at the September meeting.
“I’m tired of people putting me in a category of being a danger to society because I’m not taking the vaccine,” Mallow said.
To date, 91.63 percent of those who have died in Yuba County as a result of COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. As of Feb. 16, just 51.67 percent of those eligible in Yuba County are fully vaccinated. In Sutter County, about 61 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated.
For Mallow and others that have attended these meetings over the past few months, what they want area jurisdictions to do is cease providing relatively small amounts of taxpayer money for each jurisdiction’s support of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – typically about $10,000 that Read requests each year. For them, they see that involvement as a sign of support for vaccine and mask mandates.
Read stressed that what he was requesting at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting was not related to any funding requests the nonprofit has made or will make to the county.
“My funding request has nothing to do with the resolution, it’s a totally separate issue,” Read said. “The resolution is simply to reauthorize Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as the representative of Yuba County to the California Arts Council.”
District Three Supervisor Fuhrer appeared to side with those who spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting against vaccine and mask mandates and said he didn’t want to continue to give “mixed signals” to the community regarding COVID-19 mandates and the county’s position that those mandates shouldn’t be followed.
“We don’t want to do that. We want to be transparent and clear about the direction we’re heading. We did pass a resolution talking about mandates versus voluntary compliance and we want to make sure the signage is appropriate to what we actually enforce,” Fuhrer said. “And we want to have the organizations that we’re partnering with also be communicating that same message that, of course, if you want to be vaccinated, do so, but we’re not going to mandate or require that and partition or segregate society to not be allowed to engage in those activities. I’m hoping that your board will see that and work in that direction tomorrow.”
During the September meeting in which the county gave its official opposition to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as vaccine and mask mandates, Fuhrer wanted to go a step further in making sure those mandates were never enforced.
Fuhrer told supervisors he wanted the board to consider an emergency ordinance that protected the unvaccinated by fining businesses $5,000 if they unjustly discriminated against the unvaccinated.
“I can tell you the blanket language presented would not be lawful. It’s overly broad,” County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi said at the time. “... We can’t pass ordinances in violation of state law.”
Vasquez, who minutes earlier had praised Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at Tuesday’s meeting, said he could no longer support the organization if required COVID-19 mitigation measures were in place. He specifically mentioned his support of veterans and the possible inability of some to go to events if they chose not to comply with policies that are intended to help protect the health and safety of those who attend.
“Unless those restrictions are dropped, I can’t support you with any public funds because they (veterans) are part of the public and they have served this nation and they deserve to be able to walk in … I’m just saying that’s the condition I have for support,” Vasquez said.
Read again tried to make clear that there are no masking or vaccine requirements. He also stressed there is a need for safety guidelines related to COVID-19 at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture events.
“We have staff who have had very serious personal issues related to COVID. It is my responsibility as executive director to keep them safe along with our guests, our performers,” Read said. “Whether it’s Cotton Rosser coming into our art gallery at his age or major donors of ours, one of whom’s had a heart transplant, as you know your immunity system is compromised. The buck stops here, but again we’ll see what our board has to say.”