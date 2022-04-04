To help celebrate National Public Health Week, Yuba County Health and Human Services will host a Safety Day on Saturday in Marysville.
The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 5730 Packard Ave. in Marysville.
William Bradley, Media and Community Engagement specialist for Yuba County Health and Human Services, said the event will offer “vital safety information, resources, and giveaways.” He said there will be stations at the event that will be focused on oral health, water/heat safety, and breastfeeding. There also will be free car seat inspections as well as information about other safety-related issues.