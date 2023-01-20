The Yuba Community College theater department will soon be holding auditions and crew sign ups for its spring play, “Pocatello” by Samuel D. Hunter, at the Marysville campus on Wednesday and Thursday.
Auditions will start at 6 p.m. on both days and will be held inside the Yuba College Theatre located at 2088 North Beale Rd. in Marysville, listed on campus as building 400.
The production is open to both students and community performers. However, prospective actors will need to complete and submit an online audition form prior to the scheduled auditions. This form can be accessed at tinyurl.com/mr2f2c24.
“Pocatello” follows the story of Eddie, a manager of an Italian chain restaurant in Pocatello, a small and unexceptional American city that is slowly being paved over with strip malls and franchises. But Eddie just can't seem to serve enough soup, salad and breadstick specials to make his hometown feel like home.
Set in modern day Idaho, Hunter’s play has been described as a heartbreaking comedy, as his characters seek connection in an increasingly lonely American landscape.
Hunter is an award-winning American playwright who was born and raised in Moscow, Idaho.
Pocatello follows the popularity of his previous works such as “A Bright New Boise,” set in a Hobby Lobby break room, and “The Whale,” now a Hollywood feature film directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Brendan Fraser, which is currently playing in cinemas.
“I'm very excited to be directing a Samuel D. Hunter play,” said James Gilbreath, professor of theater arts at Yuba College. “And his play ‘The Whale’ coming out as a movie just as we are starting is a happy coincidence.”
There are 10 roles available in “Pocatello,” which include five men and five women with an age range of 17 to 70. All roles are open to any race or ethnicity. A brief description of each character can be found on the school’s audition notice by searching yubalive.com.
Gilbreath said the auditions will primarily consist of cold reads and improvisations based on circumstances in the play. Actors will not need to prepare any material for the audition.
“Much of the audition is finding an ensemble of actors who play well together,” explained Gilbreath. “There are some complex things in the play, acting-wise, like two or three scenes running at the same time, which is normal in a restaurant. I may try to improvise on this.”
The play will open on April 20 and will run for two weekends, Thursday through Sunday. Call time for actors on these show dates would be 5:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and noon on Sundays. All actors should confirm that they are available for all performance dates. Rehearsals will take place on weekday evenings at the Yuba College Theatre.