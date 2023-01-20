The Yuba Community College theater department will soon be holding auditions and crew sign ups for its spring play, “Pocatello” by Samuel D. Hunter, at the Marysville campus on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Auditions will start at 6 p.m. on both days and will be held inside the Yuba College Theatre located at 2088 North Beale Rd. in Marysville, listed on campus as building 400.

