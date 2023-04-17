The Yuba Community College District’s two-year search process for a permanent chancellor is over.
After a series of candidate forums, the college district’s board of trustees unanimously approved Thursday the appointment of Dr. Shouan Pan to fill the open position.
In early April, the district’s Interim Chancellor Dr. James Houpis announced that the search committee identified four possible candidates to serve as chancellor: Dr. Beatriz Espinoza, Dr. Eugene Giovannini, Pan and Dr. Wei Zhou. Each candidate was given the opportunity to speak on their beliefs and vision for the district during a series of forums earlier this month.
Houpis has served as interim chancellor since July 2021 after former Chancellor Douglas Houston left the district after working with it for 10 years.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a three year and two weeks employment contract for Pan along with a $256,000 annual salary plus benefits. His term as chancellor will start on June 15 this year.
Pan holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Hefei Polytechnic University in China, where he was born and raised. After immigrating to the United States in 1985, he earned a master’s degree in education from Colorado State University and later a Ph.D. in higher education from Iowa State University.
According to the district’s chancellor search finalists website, in addition to teaching and student services roles, Pan has held several senior leadership positions in colleges across the country, including chancellor of Seattle Colleges, president of Mesa Community College, provost of Broward College, South Campus and executive dean of Instruction and Student Services at Florida State College at Jacksonville among others.