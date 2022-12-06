Yuba Community College District Governing Board Chancellor James Houpis confirmed with the Appeal on Monday that the board seat won by Eric Pomeroy will be appointed by the college’s board of trustees.
Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, died in October in a head-on crash while driving to Roseville for a swim meet with his daughter.
In an email, Houpis said the board “will be appointing an individual to the vacant position before January 31, 2023.”
After the sudden and tragic death of Pomeroy on Oct. 8, the board was faced with two possibilities to fill the position that he ultimately won – he defeated Rita Andrews for the Trustee Area No. 3 seat with 58.78% of the vote.
Donna Johnston, the elected clerk-recorder/registrar of voters for Sutter County, previously said that if Pomeroy were to win in the Nov. 8 election, then a vacancy would be created when the term starts.
Johnston said if that were to happen, then the Yuba College Board of Trustees would have the option to either appoint someone to the seat or call for a special election.
On Monday, Houpis announced that an appointment would be made.