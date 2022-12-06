Yuba Community College District Governing Board Chancellor James Houpis confirmed with the Appeal on Monday that the board seat won by Eric Pomeroy will be appointed by the college’s board of trustees.

Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, died in October in a head-on crash while driving to Roseville for a swim meet with his daughter.

