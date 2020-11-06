Of students enrolled in Yuba College’s fall 2020 term, 68 percent are first-generation college students. Those students face a little extra challenge.
“Being the first means they often do not have access to someone who can provide the guidance needed to navigate the college system,” said Yuba College Upward Bound Director Kao Lee Vang. “... Once in school, students may struggle academically and are not sure how to advocate for themselves or seek the help they need from their instructors.”
The college recognizes that fact.
Sunday marks the beginning of a week-long celebration of first-generation college students, faculty and staff hosted by Yuba College, according to a press release.
The week will include workshops throughout the week that focus on different topics. Nov. 8 will be the 55th anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Higher Education Act, which helped millions of first-generation, low-income and under-resourced students obtain a degree, according to the release.
Vang said the first year is critical for providing support for first-generation students as that is when the most students drop out.
Yuba College offers several programs that help first-generation college students. The programs provide academic advising, academic support, financial literacy, cultural enrichment activities, transfer advising and mentorship, according to Vang.
The school’s Upward Bound program serves Yuba City High School and River Valley High School and recruits students who are the first in their family to attend college. Upward Bound offers weekly tutoring, advising and monthly Saturday academies with college and career exploration opportunities.
“Benefits Yuba College and the community see from first-generation college students is being able to gain upward mobility and become contributing members of society,” Vang said. “First-generation students help pave a new pathway for their families.”
Margaret Cahalan is the vice president for research and director of the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education at the Council for Opportunity in Education.
Citing the Indicators of Higher Education 2020 report, Cahalan said nationwide about 59 percent of U.S. children would be first-generation should they enter college and over the last 50 years, the percent of children who are first generation has decreased. Rates vary considerably by race/ethnicity. Approximately 80 percent of Hispanic children and 74 percent of Black children are first-generation students (neither parent has a bachelor’s degree).
“First-generation college students face numerous challenges and it is often the combination of these challenges that contributes to the fact that completion rates for first-generation college students are much lower than for non-first generation students,” Cahalan said in an email.
Cahalan said there is much evidence that participation in programs like the ones offered at Yuba College can increase a student’s chance of graduating by about 50 percent.
“This may be because the services provide a ‘home base’ on campus and a way to be included and get engaged,” Cahalan said. “Also helping the students be aware of the systemic barriers they face – that they are not alone – and also the means to overcome these barriers and helping other first-gen students through service and mentoring programs can be very helpful.”
Cahalan said there is systemic inequality at every step of the college journey for low-income and first-generation students and students of color that need to be addressed on a much larger scale.
“As a society, we need to increase the equalization of resources and quality across two-year and four-year institutions, so that students attending a two-year college are able to receive the same quality education that meets their needs as a student attending a four-year institution,” Cahalan said. “The trend to evolving two-year institutions to four bachelor’s granting schools is a good one.”