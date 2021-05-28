A steady stream of vehicles hummed through the west parking lot while faculty and staff cheered and waved pompoms and noisemakers as hundreds of graduates participated in a drive-through graduation ceremony at Yuba College on Friday.
Jeremy Brown, dean of student success and institutional effectiveness, said organizers expected between 300 and 500 students to attend the first drive-through graduation ceremony the college has hosted. More than 800 students were graduating this semester.
“Last year, we just had a virtual ceremony because everything shut down so fast and we didn’t have time to organize something like this,” said Brown. “It’s so nice to have the students back on campus and get to be able to see that sparkle in their eyes as they drive through.”
According to Brown, the drive-through celebration was organized at the request of not only the graduating students but also many of the faculty and staff at the college.
“We heard that students wanted to be closer, to have that connection again so we listened,” said Brown.
Each graduate in attendance received a T-shirt with all of the 2021 graduates names printed on the back and a grab bag full of alumni merchandise including an insulated lunch box and water bottle, a “Yuba College proud” licence plate frame, a stress ball, a charging cord, a pen, chapstick, stickers, a face mask and a Yuba College window decal.
Crystal Ferrer, campus life technician and one of the organizers of the ceremony, said hosting the drive-through ceremony was a group effort and took the better part of two months to put together, with more than 25 volunteers helping to bring it to fruition.
“We all just want to celebrate the wins of these students just as much as they do,” said Ferrer.
Yuba College President Tawny Dotson said it has been a wild ride for this year’s graduates in this pandemic and the college is so proud of them for demonstrating perseverance on their journey.
“While COVID took a great deal away from all of us, these students have remained committed to their continued education all the way to the finish,” said Dotson. “We are proud to support them through both an in-person, socially-distanced celebration and the online commencement ceremony. The combination of the two events brings together as many traditions as possible to mark this occasion.”
A virtual graduation ceremony was also held on Friday evening after the drive-through event. The ceremony can be viewed at http://bit.ly/YCGrad2021.