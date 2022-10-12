The newly renovated Neena Gill Counseling Center will be unveiled on the Yuba College Marysville campus on Oct. 20. The center has been named posthumously after Gill, a former academic counselor and professor who served at the community college for nearly 30 years.
Gill passed away in March 2020 after battling breast cancer.
Funding for the counseling center was made possible after a large donation from the Gill Family to the nonprofit organization Yuba Community College District Foundation, officials said.
“Neena was a longtime member of the Yuba College family and during her tenure was an invaluable resource to students, especially women, students of color and first-generation students,” Jay Lowden, director of the Yuba Community College District Foundation, said in a statement. “The updated center will honor her legacy of supporting students in a caring manner as a cornerstone of the counseling experience at Yuba.”
Students who visit the counseling center will find a welcoming space with upgraded technology to streamline the process of academic counseling, officials said. Students will be able to meet with their counselor and fill out the necessary forms in an open environment.
“Yuba College’s students were impacted tremendously by Neena Gill’s work to support our students in their journey,” Tawny Dotson, president of Yuba College, said in a statement. “Still today, I frequently hear from students who knew her to be a warm welcome and a strong advocate for them. Her legacy lives on at Yuba College and this gift to name our counseling center will emphasize that forever.”
In August 2020, Gill was also a posthumous recipient of the Yuba College Friends of Dusty award which honors faculty members who were instrumental in helping students achieve academic success, officials said. The Neena Gill Spirit Award was also created in her honor to recognize one Yuba College member who displays spirit and love for their students each year, officials said.
Gill’s husband, Kash Gill, was excited to highlight his late wife’s work and dedication to both her students and community with the counseling center.
“Neena left an imprint on the students’ lives she touched,” he said in a statement. “She left an imprint on this community with her gift of service, love and friendship. Our family is honored to see that her legacy will continue for many years to come.”
An unveiling event for the Neena Gill Counseling Center will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Yuba College Marysville campus located at 2088 North Beale Rd. in Marysville.