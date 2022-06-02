On the same day a new report came out detailing how the state’s worst COVID-19 infection rates are now in the Sacramento area, Yuba Community College District announced that it dropped the college’s COVID vaccine requirement for most of its students and employees on campus.
A report released on Tuesday by the California Department of Public Health said there were 2,190 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state including 272 in intensive care units, up from about 1,050 hospitalized and 150 in ICUs on May 1.
In September 2021, the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees passed a resolution requiring faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021, or to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing in order to attend courses or be present at any district-owned facility.
Unvaccinated students who did not want to submit to testing had the alternative of online learning.
James Houpis, interim chancellor for the Yuba Community College District (YCCD) at the time, said the decision came after the high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths the county had recently seen.
“In a community that has a lot of vaccine hesitancy, the one thing we need is to learn how to walk for a run,” Houpis previously said. “I think as we start to give students incentives, they start to think that it’s worth getting vaccinated. The disincentive is that once a week they’re going to have to do some testing.”
With the idea that the vaccine requirement was a way to protect staff and students, at least one board member was adamant that the COVID-19 vaccination requirement was the right thing to do for its most disadvantaged and vulnerable students.
“Testing is an alternative to a vaccine, that’s not true,” board member Jesse Ortiz, representative of Trustee Area Five, said during the September meeting. “It is my understanding that the people who are affected by COVID are people of color, 75 percent of our students are people of color. I want to make a mandate with the exception of medical exemption. We as a district have to step it up.”
Now, YCCD said it will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for most students and staff. The district also said “students and employees will no longer be required to complete the daily health questionnaire or take a PCR test to be physically present on campus.”
The district said Yuba College made the change because of low positivity rates across all its campuses. The decision to change COVID-19 policies was “based on current guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that the updates reflect guidance from the state and federal government,” the district said.
“Students and employees are still required to contact their supervisor or instructor if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for COVID-19,” YCCD said in a statement. “YCCD will continue to monitor local case rates and update policies accordingly. Students should note that the removal of YCCD Vaccine Policy does not supersede any ongoing state mandates.”
Yuba College President Tawny Dotson confirmed on Thursday that the college will continue to monitor cases and policies.
“We continue to do things like a reporting requirement for individuals that test positive for COVID. We continue to follow guidance,” Dotson said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday listed more than a dozen California counties as having a high community level for COVID-19 danger, including the four-county region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties, as well as several Bay Area counties.
Other California counties with a high community level include Del Norte, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.
As of Thursday, Yuba County was at the medium community level with 54 percent of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Sutter County had a low community level with 63 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.
According to the CDC, a medium community level includes the following recommendations:
– If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
– Get tested if you have symptoms
Multiple studies and the majority of health officials around the country and world have said the best way to protect against severe illness or death as a result of COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
According to its site, Yuba College and other California community colleges “do not require proof of immunization for enrollment. Depending on the major, immunizations may be necessary prior to acceptance into selected programs. Students should consult with the specific department for further information.”
Even though Yuba College dropped its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, the school still requires vaccinations in order to take part in certain programs, such as the Radiologic Technology program.
“Those students in health care programs will still be required to be vaccinated because of the state mandate,” Dotson said.
According to the Yuba College website, the reason for these requirements is to “protect our patients and our students.”
The vaccines required to take part in the Radiologic Technology program include:
– Tetanus: Proof of immunization within the past 10 years.
– Diphtheria: Proof of immunization
– Pertussis: Proof of immunization
– Rubel: Positive titer results
– Rubeola: Positive titer results
– Mumps: Positive titer results
– Hepatitis B: Positive titer results
– Varicella: Positive titer results
– Annual flu shot with some sites that require the flu vaccine and will not allow students without the vaccine into the clinical site
The Sacramento Bee reported this week that the level of COVID-19 circulating in some parts of the state may already have surpassed the record-shattering omicron surge from January, according to recent data from the Stanford-based Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network, which monitors concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 genes shed in wastewater at several sites in Northern California and the Bay Area.
“Wastewater readings in one part of San Francisco as of Sunday were more than 40 percent higher than the peak of the BA.1 omicron surge at that plant in early January,” the Bee reported. “Viral loads in Davis appear to be roughly 15 percent higher now than at the height of January’s peak, according to the Stanford research effort.”
According to the Bee on Thursday, the “upgraded risk levels reflect a surge of COVID-19 sweeping through most of the U.S., largely fueled by more contagious offshoots of the omicron variant. One of those subvariants, BA.2.12.1, recently became dominant both nationwide and within the CDC region that includes California.”