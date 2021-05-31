Yuba College employee Silvia Gonzalez was recently recognized as one of five Classified Employees of the Year by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and Board of Governors.
The award honors community college employees who demonstrate the highest level of commitment to the California Community College vision for success and equal opportunity for all students. It is supported through a grant from the Foundation for California Community Colleges and awards its winners with $750 in cash and a commemorative plaque.
“I was in shock after I got the news,” Gonzalez said in a press release. “I’m still in shock, but I feel very honored that all of the hard work I’ve put in the last 15 years has paid off.”
Recipients are nominated by their colleagues and endorsed by the local board of trustees. Award winners are then selected by representatives from the California Community College’s Board of Governors, Consultation Council and the Chancellor’s Office.
Anabel Toche, interim director for Yuba College’s EOPS, CARE and CalWORKS programs, said Gonzalez has a knack for bringing out the best in students and helping them utilize their strengths, and that her energy and enthusiasm are contagious.
“She treats and cares for them as if they were her own son or daughter,” Toche said in a press release. “Her passion for what she does is unsurpassed.”
Gonzalez started at Yuba College in 2006, first as an EOPS student worker, then as an administrative secretary and now in her current role as an EOPS specialist. Since then, she has worked directly with over 15,000 EOPS/CARE students who are disadvantaged by social, economic, educational, and linguistic barriers. The college stated she has been influential in planning and organizing hundreds of student events and activities at Yuba College, and that her efforts to advocate for Dreamers, foster youth, single parents, and other groups have had a positive impact on student success rates.
“I believe anyone can do anything they put their mind to,” Gonzalez said in a press release. “I started here as a single mom of two, and I use those experiences to encourage students not to give up. If I can do it, so can they.”
Before her state-level recognition, Gonzalez was awarded Yuba College Employee of the Year and has been nominated by hundreds of graduating students every year for over 10 years for the Yuba College Way to Go Award. She said she is driven by her current and former students who often contact her to thank her for pushing them to be all they can be.
“I also have the support of my family and a great team of EOPS who I also call my family,” Gonzalez said in a press release.