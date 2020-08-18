Most Yuba College courses are being offered this semester through distance learning only, due to the pandemic.
Dr. Tawny Dotson, Yuba College president, said courses generally are being delivered through distance education during the fall semester – which began on Monday – with a couple of exceptions.
“Safety remains a challenge so we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Dotson said.
She said the exceptions include health and public safety courses that will have limited in-person laboratory courses – which include some nursing courses and peace officer training courses or firefighting courses.
“(They) are connected to critical infrastructure and difficult to convert,” Dotson said. “There are situations where you need to be able to deliver that education and skills face-to-face.”
She said, however, those in-person courses are limited – out of Yuba College’s 600 courses, she said more than 500 will be delivered through distance learning.
The in-person courses will have limits on the number of people in classes at a time and requiring facial coverings. When student services are being provided face-to-face, there is also signage about where people need to stand in line, and plexiglass shields between staff and students.
“Our faculty have been made aware of the guidance by both our local county public health officer and the state chancellor’s office,” Dotson said.
When the pandemic first started during the spring semester, many institutions paused to adjust, Dotson said.
“Yuba College was the same, but came back online as quickly as possible,” she said. “The district and college worked together to create a safety plan quickly.”
Dotson said the summer session was also held largely through distance learning.
“As much as this pandemic has been a challenge I hope people are seeing this as an opportunity and hope they consider trying to move their education forward,” Dotson said.
Resources and services
Dotson said Yuba College is providing Chromebooks as well as WiFi hotspots to those who need them and CARES Act funding has also been distributed to students.
She said initially about 75 percent was distributed directly to students to provide immediate support and 25 percent will be distributed to students who have additional financial needs.
Additional funding was also given to the institution, which is being spent on things like technology and making sure they have the software necessary to deliver distance education.
“Our staff have worked very hard with students who need additional assistance,” Dotson said. “Our role is to make sure all students have the ability to succeed.”
In the spring, Dotson said, Yuba College piloted a program on how to provide student services, such as tutoring, online and have refined those methods.
She said Dusty’s Food Pantry – which provides Yuba College students with supplemental food – also continues to operate but they are scheduling times to meet with students.
A contact sheet for Yuba College services can be found at https://yc.yccd.edu/.
Dotson said the parking fee for the fall semester has also been eliminated – the internet capability has also been increased in the parking lots.
“Like many businesses and organizations in our community, the way we do business has had to change to provide a level of safety to faculty, staff and students,” Dotson said.