From his days at River Valley High School to a burgeoning career at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Felipe Valdez has been focused on making his dreams a reality.
Valdez came to Yuba City as a 16-year-old from Mexico, after he and his family decided it would be best if he continued his education in California. He said it was a tough decision, but one which set off a chain reaction that’s led him to Yuba College, Sacramento State University and now to his master’s degree in aerospace engineering from UC Davis.
“Throughout my high school years it was tough getting used to a new culture, a new environment, learning a new language from scratch,” Valdez said. “My aunt was my role model. She was always encouraging me to do my best, she was the one who helped me a lot to stay focused on my education.”
At Yuba College, Valdez fine-tuned his career path through working at tutoring centers assisting students with math and science. He said he learned about engineering as a potential career path, which combined his enthusiasm for math and science.
“I’ve always loved mathematics so when I was at Yuba College in the first year I didn’t know what to do,” Valdez said. “I changed my major two times, first I was getting into computer science then I changed to civil engineering.”
He said he switched again from civil to mechanical engineering because he liked the hands-on aspect to mechanical engineering. He concluded his time at Yuba College with multiple scholarships and awards before continuing onto Sacramento State to study mechanical engineering.
During his engineering courses at Sac State, he met professor Jose Granda who encouraged him to pursue engineering further.
“I was lucky that I got to meet him (Granda)...he knew of my potential based on my work in his classes,” Valdez said. “I set up meetings with him and I wanted to know what type of projects he was working on.”
Through the meeting, Granda encouraged Valdez to apply for an internship at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Valdez said he was skeptical of whether NASA would accept him, and the prospect of having to delay his final semester of undergraduate school to complete the internship, but Granda gave him the push he needed to apply.
“At the end of the day I was like, you’re totally right, I have to take the risk, I love space exploration and would love to work for NASA,” Valdez said.
Upon acceptance, Valdez spent four months at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before coming back to finish his bachelor’s degree and apply for his master’s at UC Davis. When he wasn’t accepted into Davis, he said he knew he didn’t want to give up on going there, so he accepted another NASA internship in the interim before applying and being accepted the following spring.
Once at Davis, he was accepted into the NASA pathways program, which offers interns the chance for full employment. After completing two more internship rotations and graduating in June with his master’s in aerospace engineering, Valdez is slated to start as a full-time aerospace engineer with NASA this fall.
He said he’s looking forward to continuing his dream with NASA as well as enjoying some time off after years of schooling before starting work full-time.
“I would like to travel when I can, take some time to do that, definitely enjoy my summer,” Valdez said. “I have some time before the position starts.”